A Mexican diver has been killed in a shark attack after the predator ripped off his head and shoulders. Manuel Lopez was diving underwater, near San Jose Beach in Topari Bay on the west coast of Mexico, when he was attacked by a six-meter great white shark.

Reportedly, López did not have an air tank, and was breathing above the water while diving, reports Al-Rai daily.

One official said local divers had been warned of sharks in the area and most had not been out for several days. However, Lopez ignored the warnings because he needed to make money collecting oysters, as a shortage of seafood drove up demand.