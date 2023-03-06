Even thought the Public Authority for Housing Welfare has contacted the Kuwait Credit Bank regarding the delivery of remaining housing plots in the suburbs of Al-Mutla’a city, a group of about 9,769 citizens demonstrated in front of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) headquarters demanding the issuance of building orders in four suburbs from 1 N to 4 N.

Al-Qabas daily has learned that the PAHW addressed the Kuwaiti Credit Bank to coordinate to receive the remaining suburbs of the Al-Mutla’a Residential City project, so that the authority can announce the start of the actual receipt of those plots, reports.

The sources stated that authority had received a response from the Credit Bank in mid-July that the bank’s liquidity does not allow to cover the aforementioned plots.

The authority requested information on the bank’s readiness date, so that it could actually hand over the 9,769 allocated government plots to citizens in the suburbs (4, 3, 2, 1), and distribute the ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates in preparation for receiving the necessary permits to start construction.

On the other hand, the residents pointed out during their sit-in that these suburbs have infrastructure completed but have not been handed over to their owners, as the area is ready for handover and its owners are waiting to receive it to start construction work.

They emphasized that housing is a basic right for every citizen and not a luxury, especially since rents are eating away at their salaries in light of the high cost of living.

Khaled Al-Enezi, head of the Voluntary City of Al-Mutla’a Residents Committee, said that the sit-in was initiated by citizens who have not received construction orders yet.