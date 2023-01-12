A NASA mission has found a planet the size of Earth, orbiting a small star about 100 light-years away, and that it is likely to have manifestations of life.

The American network “CNN” reported that the newly discovered planet is called “TOI 700 e”, and it is a rocky planet whose size is 95 percent of the size of the planet Earth, reports Al-Rai daily.

CNN added that this celestial body is the fourth planet to be discovered, orbiting the small dwarf star ‘M TOI 700’. All of the planets were discovered by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission.

It is noteworthy that the discovery of the planet was announced at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle, USA, where it was approved to publish a study on exoplanets, by the Astrophysical Journal.

“This is one of the few systems that we know about that includes multiple, minor planets and habitable zones,” said Emily Gilbert, lead study author at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Gilbert continued, “This makes the dwarf star system (TOI 700) an additional exciting follow-up. The newly discovered planet e is about 10 percent smaller than planet d, so the system also shows how additional observations made by the TESS mission help us find smaller worlds.”