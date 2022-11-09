Lulu Hypermarket, the leading retailer in the region and the destination of choice for discerning shoppers, is showcasing the best of American foods with a grand promotion titled, Discover America with a Fork and the Road 2022’ that runs from 9 to 15 November at all outlets of the hypermarket.

The event was inaugurated on 9 November at the Al-Qurain branch by the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Kuwait, James Holtsnider, in the presence of top management of LuLu Hypermarket in Kuwait along with a large gathering of customers and well-wishers of the brand. A lively entertainment program reflecting modern American culture and tradition enlivened the gathering.

The ‘Discover America’ promotion that takes one on an exciting journey of discovering America through its foods, provides shoppers with an array of exciting offers on a wide-range of world class American food products. Among the popular US foods brands on special offer are specially imported well-known products from KRAFT, Heinz, Nestle, Kelloggs and Quaker, as well as popular brands such as Gerber, Herrs, General Mills, Pillsbury, Brag, Bolthouse, Alexia, Sargento, Shullsburg, Walden Farms, Jif, Duncan Hines, and Ragu.

Adding further liveliness to the week-long promotion are several fun-filled activities, including selfie counters that allow shoppers to take ‘selfies’ against a backdrop of iconic US places, as well as large cut-outs and displays of traditional monuments that highlight American history and cultural heritage. For food enthusiasts, a spectrum of US foods are available to taste and buy during the promotional week, at special cuisine counters and sampling stations set up in the hypermarket aisles.

LuLu Hypermarket’s long term commitment to giving customers the best shopping experience with products from all over the world at highly competitive prices, is once again reflected in the Discover America mega promotion that celebrates the best of American foods.