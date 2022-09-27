Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Rana Al-Faris has called on the Director-General of the Municipality, Eng Ahmed Al-Manfouhi to coordinate with the Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Finance to pay night allowance to municipal workers given the nature of their work.

On the other hand, the Municipality announced 453 applicants have passed the ‘Municipal Lawyer’ exams, which were supervised, organized and managed by the Kuwait University with a success rate of 60% or more, reports a local Arabic daily.

Sources said the Municipality will get in touch with those who passed the exams over the next few days to fix the date for personal interviews.

The sources also said those who have grievances can submit them until Oct 6 at the Kuwait Municipality building. It should be noted that 1,368 applicants had fulfilled the requirements for the exams, while 1,276 took the test and 92 abstained.