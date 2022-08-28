The official spokesman for the Kuwait Credit Bank, Habbari Al-Khashti, announced the Vice Chairman and General Manager of the Bank, Salah Al-Mudhaf, has resumed receiving citizens from today, Aug 28, according to prior appointments booked via the Mata (When) platform, in the main bank building in South Surra between 08:00 10:00 hours.

A local Arabic daily, quoting reliable sources pointed out that the process of receiving citizens comes in line with the directives of the political leadership and the instructions of the Council of Ministers to follow an open door policy and direct communication with citizens to solve their problems or obstacles they may face in completing their transactions.

Al-Khashti explained in a press statement that the process of receiving visitors is not new and was in place before the Corona pandemic. The visitors were received every Sunday of every week.

Al-Khashti confirmed that 99% of the bank’s services are available online through the bank’s electronic portal, the bank’s mobile application and the Sahel application, and it does not require the personal presence of citizens and is available seven days a week around the clock.