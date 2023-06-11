Armenian ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Sarmen Baghdasarian announced today that Armenian national carrier Fly Arna will commence twice weekly direct flights between Kuwait and Armenia from June 22, making it easier for residents from Kuwait to visit the country.

During a press conference held at the chancery the Armenian envoy said the direct flights would contribute to strengthening and enriching existing relations, especially with regard to economic, cultural and social exchange between the two peoples.

He said it was a great opportunity to take advantage of the coming Eid Al-Adha holidays, and called on Kuwaitis to explore Armenia as a destination for spending holidays with their families.

He mentioned there were almost 36 direct flights per week to his country from other Gulf countries and disclosed 700,000 tourists visited Armenia from January 1 to April 2023. Explaining that Armenia has many advantages that qualify it to provide various tourist experiences for travelers.

The flying distance to Armenia was just two hours and while Kuwaitis are entitled to Visa on arrival, foreigner could get their visa online through https://evisa.mfa.am//

Ambassador pointed out that Armenia was also a destination for family tourism with activities suitable for all family members, especially children, as the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, is one of the twenty safest and most secure cities in the world.

Young people can also enjoy adventure tourism such as mountain climbing, diving, surfing and skiing, and Armenia has turned itself into a destination for food lovers due to the exciting tastes and the wide variety of foods and meals available.

He expressed his belief that Kuwaitis will enjoy Armenia as a country and as a people because the social and cultural values are very similar between Arabs and Armenians, pointing out that Armenia is looking forward to welcoming travellers from Kuwait

On relations between Armenia and Kuwait, Ambassador Baghdasarian said they continue to grow at a fast pace based on mutual trust and respect adding that the meeting of the joint committee between the two countries will be held in Armenia and the date will be determined after the formation of the government.