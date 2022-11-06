The head of the Government Communication Center, the government spokesman Tariq Al-Muzram, said what has been published by some circles is inaccurate about receiving transactions and indicated the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad will be adhered to in terms of constitutional and legal frameworks in cooperation between the executive and legislative branches.

He was commenting on some reports regarding “the return of some ministers to receive the transactions of the deputies.”

Al-Muzram added that His Highness affirmed the continuation of direct communication and cooperation between ministers and members of the National Assembly within the limits of following up on their observations and suggestions, in an effort to achieve the interests of the state and citizens, pointing out that HH the Prime Minister has given assurances on implementing the open-door policy of receiving citizens by officials in government agencies, and working to do what is necessary to facilitate their procedures in accordance with the laws and regulations.