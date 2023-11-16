With less than two weeks until the start of the 28th iteration of the Conference of Parties (COP) on Climate Change, the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute in Kuwait hosted a gathering of ambassadors and heads of mission to discuss the need for greater global efforts to combat climate change.

The seminar, organized at the Institute premises on 15 November, aimed to familiarize participants with COP28, the annual climate conference which is being held this year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November to 12 December.

During the seminar, diplomats emphasized the importance of joint action to tackle climate change, recognizing it as a shared global responsibility to protect the planet. They stressed the need for collective action, collaboration, and hard work to focus on clean energy, reduce emissions, increase resource efficiency, reduce demand, increase vegetation growth, and preserve water resources.

Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the Diplomatic Institute, Dr. Mubarak Al-Hajri, emphasized the importance of holding such seminars and organizing similar events that benefit ministry staff and participants, saying that shining a light on climate change is crucial, especially with COP 28 around the corner.

For his part, the UAE ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi, said that hosting COP 28 aims to mobilize efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change and address the challenges facing the world due to this phenomenon. He added that the UAE will focus on water issues during the conference, one of the most vital pillars of life, emphasizing the need to improve the quality of life through consumption, production, relieving pressure on water resources, and preserving them.

Speaking on the occasion, Australian Ambassador H.E. Melissa Kelly, stressed on the importance of tackling climate change because weather changes, droughts, wildfires, floods, and other environmental phenomena confirm climate change, affecting human and environmental life. She called for rapid measures to ensure the safety for future generations to live a decent life.

Nicaraguan Ambassador, H.E. Mohamed Lashkar, acknowledged that his country, although economically challenged, plays a significant role in climate change. He described climate change as a “disease and pandemic” affecting all countries globally. He emphasized the severe consequences if countries do not cooperate to solve this problem.

In his address to the gathering Indian Ambassador, H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika highlighted the significant relationship between climate change and human activities. He emphasized that climate change is a major challenge requiring global commitments, sound policies, and legal frameworks to restore life to our planet. He pointed out that Climate Action, Climate Justice and Climate Finance are key elements in arresting climate change.

The UN-Habitat’s Director for the Arab Gulf region, Ameera Hassan, stated that industries and factories in industrialized and developed countries account for 60 percent of emissions that affect the climate. She discussed the role of cities in combating climate change and urged compliance with laws and international agreements related to climate change, adding that it is imperative that all countries comply wholeheartedly with the agreed action plan.