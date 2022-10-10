The program for developing a coherent and transparent government related to digital transformation is hampered by obstacles created by the Ministry of Finance and the documentary cycle as per the report issued by the Development Plan Follow-up System at the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development.

The sources said the program includes 14 development and construction projects implemented by 12 government agencies indicating that the lack of budget and the slow documentary cycle hampered the completion of digital transformation projects.

The report pointed out that the project of the National Data Center for Business Continuity and Disaster Management, affiliated with the Central Agency for Information Technology, faces a financial challenge represented in the absence of a budget for the project, while the Gateway for Persons with Disabilities Project of the “Public Authority for Disability Authority” has not made any progress since 2020-2021, due to the existence of an administrative obstacle facing the implementation of the project compounded by slow contractual procedures by the Central Agency for Public Tenders.

The report explained that the matter is also related to the Islamic Affairs Portal project of the Ministry of Endowments, which reported insufficient budget for the project, and that the Ministry of Information, despite achieving a progress rate of 2.9 percent in the project of the broadcasting and archiving network, said the approval of the budget increase was the cause of delay.

The report stated that the percentage of completion of the mechanization and development project of the Ministry of Social Affairs was hampered due to the existence of an administrative challenge related to the delay in licensing procedures and approvals required by the Ministry of Finance and hence there was no progress since the fourth quarter of the annual plan 2021/2022.

The report indicated that the e-government project to support the justice sector of the Ministry of Justice is facing challenges due to insufficient budget and administrative challenges represented in the delay in issuing the necessary work visas.

The projects of the Ministry of Electricity and Water faced the same fate as the report stated that despite the progress of the digital transformation project with a completion rate of 8%, the smart meter system project did not achieve any progress in the percentage of completion due to the presence of a challenge related to the governmental entities.