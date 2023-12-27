The Ministry of Interior has announced the launch dates for two new digital services through the government’s unified application for electronic services, “Sahel.” Starting from Tuesday, January 2, 2024, citizens can avail themselves of the vehicle driver license renewal service, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

Additionally, the vehicle transfer service will be accessible through the application starting from Thursday, February 1, 2024. In a statement issued today, the Ministry emphasized that these services have been introduced to simplify and expedite the vehicle renewal and transfer processes for citizens.

By integrating these services into the “Sahel” application, the Ministry aims to facilitate easier access to important administrative procedures. With the vehicle driver license renewal service, citizens will now have the option to renew their licenses conveniently from the comfort of their own homes.