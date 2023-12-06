The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy have disclosed the successful integration of the treated water request service with the Ministry of Public Works saying that the primary objective of this integration is to streamline the settlement of state dues across different ministries for individuals requesting treated water.

Ministry sources told Al-Rai daily that the electronic linkage with the Ministry of Works extends beyond the scope of treated water, emphasizing the Ministry of Electricity’s commitment to establishing electronic connectivity.

This includes the digitization of all ministry transactions and communications with other government agencies. Additionally, efforts are underway to modernize payment systems at the Ministry of Works, making them accessible through electronic channels.

According to the sources, Dr. Jassim Al-Ostad, the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, has directed the integration of services provided by the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fisheries Resources (PAAAFR) with electricity services and other entities.

The ministry is currently in the process of developing a system for the Authority to streamline the connection process. The Electricity Authority is actively enhancing its payment systems to stay in line with the latest technological advancements, ensuring convenient access for customers through various means, including electronic payment methods.

Regular meetings are reportedly taking place among relevant departments within the concerned ministries to facilitate the processing of all submitted transactions. The ministry aims to expedite the completion of these transactions and eliminate the cumbersome documentary processes of the past, whether on paper or through the use of CDs for information transfer and circulation among its various ministries, sectors, and departments.