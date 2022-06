The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) has called on citizens and residents to be vigilant about the weather instability in the country.

In a press statement, the DGFD appealed to amateur sea-goers, not to venture out on cruise by boats and water bikes during the current period until the weather returns to stability. In emergency or humanitarian cases, the GDFD said the emergency phone number is 112, reports a local Arabic daily.