The Deputy Chief for the prevention sector at the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD), Major General Khaled Abdullah, affirmed the DGFD provides technical support of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters to overcome any obstacles that may hinder preventive measures.

Major General Abdullah told Al-Rai during his meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General for the Antiquities and Museums Sector in the council, Dr. Muhammad Al-Jassar at the DGFD headquarters, spoke of the need to develop a plan and timetable to address all observations in order to protect lives and property and achieve community security.

The statement stated that the meeting, which was attended by a number of “firefighting” officials and the NCCAL members, included a visual presentation of the buildings that the joint committee of the “firefighting bureau” and the council revealed, including museums, theatres, libraries and shops, and the required preventive requirements and their importance.