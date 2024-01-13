Under the leadership of Major General Khaled Abdullah Fahd, Vice President of the Prevention Sector, the General Fire Force organized a campaign resulting in the administrative closure of four stores and issuance of warnings to seven shops and popular markets at the Mubarakiya market.

These measures were taken as a response to previous warnings that went unheeded, with the establishments failing to adhere to safety and fire prevention requirements.

Additionally, some were found to be operating without a license from the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD), posing a threat to community security.

The DGFD remains committed to conducting inspection campaigns across diverse sectors, including commercial and investment buildings, industrial plots, and others. The primary objective is to ensure strict compliance with fire prevention and safety systems to safeguard public well-being.

1 of 2