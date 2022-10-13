About 30 days after the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) teams began providing support to Public Authority for Agriculture Authority to transport reserve water to irrigate palms, trees and plants in more than one location in the country, sources in the authority said these efforts were largely successful in protecting plantations from death and damage, especially those grown along major highways.

The sources added the firefighting teams concentrated along Sheikh Zayed and Jassem Al-Kharafi roads and the airport, at an average of two locations on each road per week, and at appropriate times to prevent traffic congestion.

The sources indicated that the timing of the work was mostly limited to the period from 11.30 pm to 3:30 am, as the traffic flow is smooth on the main roads and does not irrigation work, stressing that no trees have died on the highways in which these teams are located.

The sources added one of the two companies that submitted a request to implement irrigation and maintenance of trees and plants works on highways, which is currently being done by the DGFD and PAAAFR teams, will start within two weeks at a cost of about 200 thousand dinars over a period of 6 months, and the cost is calculated according to the works executed by the authority later, and through direct supervision from the concerned authority.