The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) said the prevention sector has administratively shut down 6 facilities for violating safety and fire prevention requirements in the Mina Abdullah area.

These measures came as part of successive campaigns organized and carried out by the prevention sector in the DGFD to enhance the application of preventive requirements to protect lives and property from the dangers of fire in order to achieve community security.


