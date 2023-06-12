The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signed a KD 6.68 million (around USD 21.4 million) deal with Italy’s Leonardo Aerospace, Defense, and Security company to develop the air navigation system at Kuwait international airport via installing two advanced radar systems.

Acting Director General of DGCA Emad Al-Juluwi and representatives from Leonardo company signed the deal.

1 of 3

Speaking to KUNA on the sideline of the signing ceremony, Deputy DGCA Director for planning and projects Saad Al-Otaibi revealed that the new radar system would help improve and smooth the process of air navigation at Kuwait International Airport.

The deal includes the designing, manufacturing, importing, and operating of the new radars, he revealed, noting that training, maintenance, and the technical support services were also included in the deal.

Source-KUNA