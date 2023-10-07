The official spokesman for the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation Administration of Civil Aviation, Acting Deputy Director-General for Administrative, Financial and Legal Affairs, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, reported that a group of administration employees who have spent between 32 and 37 years in service have been referred to retirement as of the end of this month, in implementation of the decisions of the Civil Service Commission in this regard.

Al-Ajmi said the decision was made based on the directives of the Director-General of the Administration to make room for young cadres and to inject new blood into filling supervisory positions at the DGCA, reports Al-Rai daily.

He explained the administration had earlier addressed the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) before adopting their retirement decisions in application of the circulars and laws of the PIFSS, praising their efforts throughout their years of service in improving work and their contribution to raising performance.

He stressed that adopting retirement decisions for those who have served the legal age will contribute to opening new opportunities for young cadres qualified to hold supervisory positions, explaining that they will be honored by the Director General of Civil Aviation in recognition of their continued efforts over the past years.