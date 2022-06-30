With the entry of the travel season, the General Administration of Civil Aviation called on all people using the Kuwait International Airport, to adhere to the timing and be at the airporty at least three hours before the flight departure time, to complete travel procedures, in order to avoid overcrowding and congestion.

The “Civil Aviation” also called on passengers, in awareness tweets broadcast on its Twitter account, to be present at the departure gate, at the specified boarding time, reports a local Arabic daily..