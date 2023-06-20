The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday that 75 flights will operate to carry 9,000 pilgrims to Hajj. In a statement to KUNA, Deputy Director General for Planning and Projects Affairs Saad Al- Otaibi, affirmed that DGCA’s preparations for Hajj season originates in cooperation with several governmental bodies such as the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the General Administration of Customs.

He noted that the first flight of the season will take off on Friday, June 23. Al-Otaibi praised all participating parties involved in the operation for this season, hoping for success and easiness. – KUNA