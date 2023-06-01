Technology companies are constantly announcing massive new developments and new tools that maximize the capabilities of computer servers to “think” independently, and learn from the environment that surrounds them, despite warnings about its dangers to human jobs and their ability to scientific and cultural creativity, and finally that it may lead to “extinction” of humanity.

The statement was published on the website of the US-based nonprofit organization Center for AI Safety. The statement said that combating risks related to artificial intelligence should be “a global priority, like other risks at the community level, such as epidemics and nuclear wars.” The statement noted that progress in the artificial intelligence sector poses “serious risks to society and humanity,” reports Al-Rai daily.

It is noteworthy that many technology tycoons opposed the widespread use of artificial intelligence technology, and many industry leaders, such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, signed an open letter calling on companies to pause artificial intelligence experiments for a period of 6 months, in order to restart consider the implications of safety and ethics protocols for her work.

Over the past months, fears have already spread about the artificial intelligence program “Chat GBT”, which is being used among people, and that it may result in theft of intellectual rights, dissemination of misleading information, access to sensitive data, as well as the elimination of the human element in many jobs.