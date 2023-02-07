Whereas one person suffers a stroke every 40 seconds in the US, in the UK it happens every five minutes, and acting quickly is key to preventing permanent brain damage.

However, symptoms are not easily recognizable in emergency situations, which include one-sided facial drooping, slurred speech or inability to raise an arm. Now, scientists have created an app that can help family and friends recognize a stroke when it’s happening — prompting them to call an ambulance, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to Russia Today, the app, called FAST.AI, uses video of the patient’s face to examine 69 points on the face, measure arm movement, and detect speech changes.

A team from the University of California tested it on nearly 270 patients who had been diagnosed with an acute ischemic stroke, within 72 hours of hospital admission.

Neurologists who examined the patients tested the app and then compared the results to their clinical diagnosis. The analysis found that the app accurately detected stroke-related facial ptosis in nearly 100 percent of patients.

The app also detected subtle arm weakness in more than two-thirds of cases, and initial analysis suggests it may also be able to reliably detect slurred speech. It is important to recognize the signs of a stroke right away. Clot-busting medication must be taken within three hours after symptoms begin. The sooner treatment is administered, the better the likelihood of recovery.

The researchers said their study is ongoing and the app is still in development and not available to the public. “Many stroke patients do not arrive at the hospital in time for treatment, and this is one of the reasons why it is so important to recognize the symptoms of a stroke and seek help immediately,” said lead author Radoslav Raichev.

These early results confirm the app’s reliably identified acute stroke symptoms as accurately as a neurologist, and will help improve the app’s accuracy in detecting signs and symptoms of stroke.”

The findings were presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference in Dallas, Texas.