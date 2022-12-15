The French Meteorological Authority announced that the current year will be classified as the hottest year in France, despite the cold wave that is currently hitting part of the country.

The authority pointed out at the beginning of this month that 2022 will be the hottest year in the history of French records since the start of recording temperature rates in 1900, whatever the temperatures in this December, reports a local Arabic daily.

“The matter will remain so, despite the current cold wave,” said Mathieu Sorel, a climate scientist at the French Meteorological Service, during a press conference.

“This indicates the vast difference and the large margin that we had compared to 2020, which was the hottest year in France,” he added.

And the climate scientist pointed out that the cold wave currently recorded “does not change the balance with the overall hot imbalances and waves of warm and hot weather that we witnessed throughout the year 2022.”

And the French Meteorological Service classified 33 provinces in the northern half of the country as “orange”, which is a warning level of expected snow and ice.

Mathieu Sorrell pointed out that “it is possible to talk about a frost wave, which is remarkable, since the temperatures nationwide during the day reach an average of one degree Celsius, which represents an imbalance of five degrees below the normal rate for this time of the year.”

Therefore, recording cold days at this level, despite the climate change caused by human activities, is not impossible, but these days are “more rare and less long and sharp compared to the past.” (AFP)