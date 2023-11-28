The General Traffic Department has circulated to all Interior Ministry patrols the description of a vehicle that has been reported stolen and a theft case has been registered against an unknown person.

The Interior Ministry has issued orders to arrest the suspect and bring him in for interrogation, reports Al-Anba daily.

Meanwhile head of the Al-Ahmadi investigation has ordered a traffic violation to be registered against an expatriate for leaving the vehicle in operation.

According to the complaint the expatriate motorist complained that someone escaped with his vehicle which he had left with the engine running and went to purchase something and when he returned after a few minutes, he did not find his vehicle. He also said the car belongs to his sponsor.

The MOI has warned citizens and residents against leaving their vehicles running even for a few seconds, noting that many vehicle thefts occurred in similar fashion.