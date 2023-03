His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday in Bayan Palace five newly appointed ambassadors to Kuwait.

The newly appointed ambassadors to Kuwait included German Ambassador H.E Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, Indian ambassador H.E Dr. Adarsh Swaika, Sri Lankan ambassador H.E Kaandeepan Balasubramaniam, Peruvian ambassador H.E Carlos Manuel Alfredo Velasco Mendiola, and Cambodian ambassador H.E Sman Manan.

