The Kuwait International Airport authorities have arrested an unidentified Asian who was reportedly deported from the country several years ago and was banned from entering for committing a serious crime.

The daily added, the man arrived at the airport on a new work visa after making some modifications in his name but during the fingerprint process he was identified and as he was being taken to the authorities from the passport counter he escaped in the transit hall, but was soon arrested by the police, reports Al-Rai daily.

The daily added, the authorities are in the process of deporting him to from where he came.