Authorities conducting residency inspection campaigns referred 13 expatriates to administrative deportation on Monday following their detention, along with other residency violators and service offices that employed maids on a daily or hourly basis in Jahra. According to the security source of Al-Anba, among the deportees was an Asian who deceived three expats by promising them their release after receiving money from them to bribe the detectives.



