The Director-General of the General Administration of Residency Affairs Investigations, Major General Walid Al-Tarawa, referred 21 Asian expatriates to the Department of Administrative Deportation yesterday. Two of the expats were arrested for practicing unauthorized medicine and selling medicines in exchange for diagnosing sick patients. The suspects will be deported along with the rest of the residency law violators. The violating expats were arrested from four areas in the country, namely Sabah Al-Salem, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Saad Al-Abdullah and Abu Fatira.



