While there were demands to go for distance education during Ramadan educational sources said there is no current trend to opt for e-learning system, explaining that the ministry’s plan regarding the attendance of the blessed Ramadan was developed on the basis of reducing hours with the students’ commitment to attend schools.

The sources said that the ministry is in the process of issuing working hours for the month of Ramadan, during which working hours are usually reduced for all government institutions, as the Civil Service Commission issues a circular regarding working hours for schools, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The sources indicated that the ministry is not convinced of the need to switch to distance education during the month of Ramadan, because there is no need or danger for students, especially since the health situation is normal.