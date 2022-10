In an effort to advance the preparedness level of marine rescue operations, as well as, guarantee a prompt response to incoming reports by operational forces, the General Fire Department extended the submission of the proposal to supply and secure 21 portable rescue boats along with the necessary accessories, provided that the last date for submitting bids is by the end of Sunday, 9th October 2022, an Arab daily reported.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait