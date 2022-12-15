Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah affirmed the necessity of cooperation between the ministry and the National Assembly to ponder any issues.

He also asserted keenness on cooperation with parliamentary committees in a transparent manner. His remarks came after the parliament approved forming a probe panel to examine the contracts of the Caracal and Eurofighter jets and another committee tasked with examining exclusion of some citizens from registration in the final draws of the army officers’ graduation.

Source: KUNA