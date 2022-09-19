Several business owners and private companies have complained about what they called “a defect in the automated system” of the Public Authority for Manpower.

A local Arabic daily said the system rejects requests for issuance of work permits, requests sent from abroad without giving any reasons.

Some business owners told the daily that when they visited the labor departments of the authority to find out the reason for refusal it appeared that the company’s license was suspended on the pretext that the address of the facility was not valid, despite the fact that they had completed several transactions over the past few hours.

The company owners have called on the PAM director to look into this issue and solve this problem which has caused them several problems.