A defect in the Jaber Al-Ahmad feeders cut the power supply to parts of Sulaibikhat and northwestern Sulaibikhat areas yesterday before the emergency teams from power transmission network were able to remedy the defect and gradually restore the power supply to some parts.

Informed sources in the ministry told a local Arabic daily that, “The outage occurred as a result of the emergency exit of 3 feeders at Jaber Al-Ahmad Station and that “the ministry was able, through its backup generators, to supply power to some parts, until the teams were able to fix the defect.”