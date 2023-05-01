The Cabinet had approved a draft decree to dissolve the National Assembly and submitted it to His Highness the Crown Prince.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting this morning at Bayan Palace, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister.

After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel stated that, “Based on the proposal of His Highness the Prime Minister and based on the text of Article (107) of the constitution, the Council of Ministers approved a draft decree dissolving the National Assembly and submitted it to His Highness the Crown Prince