According to the decree, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General is Dr. Reem Ghazi Saud Al-Fulaih and the six members are 3 part-timers — Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Public Health Affairs, Deputy Director General for Ports Affairs at the General Administration of Customs, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce for Consumer Protection Affairs, and 3 full-time members are Dr. Shrooq Abdul Latif Boodai, Dr Hussam Fahad Al-Omairah, and Dr. Wafa’a Bader Al-Sabah.

Decrees were also issued appointing leaders in the Public Authority for People with Disabilities, stipulating the appointment of Dr. Bibi Al-Amiri, Director General of the Authority with Dr. Nahed Al-Ateeqi as deputy, and in Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah and Faisal Al-Yateem were appointed as deputy directors, with the rank of assistant undersecretary, reports Al-Anba daily.