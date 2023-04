A decree was issued to form the ministry headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

• Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah – First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense.

• Dr. Khaled Ali Mohammed Al-Fadhel – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

• Dr. Badr Hamid Youssef Al-Mulla – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs.

• Fahd Ali Zayed Al Shula – Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs.

• Abdul Rahman Baddah Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi – Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

• Dr. Ahmed Abdel Wahhab Ahmed Al-Awadi – Minister of Health.

• Dr. Amani Suleiman Abdel Wahhab Bogmaz – Minister of Public Works.

• Dr. Hamad Abdel-Wahhab Hamad Al-Adwani – Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education.

• Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah – Minister of Foreign Affairs.

• Mai Jassim Muhammad Al-Baghli – Minister of Social Affairs, Women’s Affairs and Childhood.

• Dr. Amer Muhammad Ali Muhammad – Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

• Mutlaq Nayef Omar Abu Raqba Al-Otaibi – Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Housing Affairs.

• Muhammad Othman Muhammad Al-Aiban – Minister of Trade and Industry.

• Manaf Abdulaziz Ishaq Al-Hajri – Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.

In what was issued by an Amiri decree on Sunday to form the new government headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, this formation witnessed the exit of 6 ministers who were in the previous government, namely Minister of Finance Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed, Minister of Trade and Industry Mazen Al-Nahedh, Minister of Municipality Abdulaziz Al-Mojil, Minister of Housing and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Ammar Al-Ajmi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barak Al-Shaitan, and Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments Abdulaziz Al-Majed.