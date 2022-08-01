His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah approved in a decree on Monday the formation of a new cabinet led by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The first article of the decree included the lineup of the new cabinet consisting of:

Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Latif Al-Faris

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

Issa Ahmed Mohammed Hassan Al-Kandari

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs.

Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah

Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Rana Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al-Faris

Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology.

Abdul Rahman Badah Al-Mutairi

Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

Dr. Ali Fahd Al-Mudhaf

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Jamal Hadil Salem Al-Jalawi

Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Integrity Promotion, and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

Dr. Khaled Mahos Suleiman Al-Saeed

Minister of Health.

Abdul-Wahhab Muhammad Al-Rasheed

Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.

Ali Hussein Ali Al-Mousa

Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

Fahd Mutlaq Nassar Al-Shariaan

Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development.

According to the second article, His Highness the Prime Minister would be tasked with informing the National Assembly of the decree effective on the date of issue.

Source: Kuna