Marriage cases in Kuwait reached 13,656 in 2022 from 16,393 the previous year, 66.9% of which are for a Kuwaiti who married a citizen, and 17.5% of both spouses are non-Kuwaiti.

The percentage of divorces for those married from one year to less than 5 years is the highest, followed by the percentage of those married for less than a year, and it decreases as the duration of married life increases.

“Spouses with a university degree” have the highest divorce rates in Kuwait, at 30.4% of the total divorce cases, followed by those with intermediate qualifications, at 22.1%.

11.4% of citizens married non-Kuwaiti women and 4.2% of female citizens married non-Kuwaiti men during the past year.

The number of “divorce before consummation” cases decreased from 738 cases in 2021 to 610 cases in 2022, by 128 cases, or a rate of 17.3%.

Divorce cases for “couples with one or more wives remaining married” decreased from 2,787 cases in 2021 to 1,365, with 1,422 cases, or a rate of 51.0%.

In a good indication of the efforts made by the government, various state agencies, public benefit associations, and specialists to confront the phenomenon of divorce and not destroy the family entity, statistics issued by the Ministry of Justice showed a decrease in the divorce rate in the “first year of marriage” in Kuwait during the year 2022 by 21.9% compared to the year 2021.

The statistics, a copy of which was obtained by Al-Anba, according to the statistical book prepared by the Statistics and Research Department of the Information Technology and Statistics Sector in the Ministry of Justice, indicated a decrease in the number of divorce cases in the first year of marriage during the past year from 948 cases in 2021 to 740 cases in 2022 by an amount 208 cases; while statistics also showed a decrease in the number of marriages in Kuwait to 13,656 cases in 2022 from 16,393 cases in 2021.

According to educational status, for couples, the percentage of marriages with university qualifications reached 42.5%, then those with post-secondary diploma qualifications at 20.1%, then high school holders at 19.5, then those with intermediate qualifications at 13.1%. As for the rest of the educational cases, their percentage reached 4.8% of the total marriages.

As for wives, the percentage of marriages with university degree holders reached 52.5%, then those with secondary qualifications at 23.4%, then those with post-secondary diploma qualifications at 15.1%, then those with intermediate qualifications at 60%. As for the rest of the educational cases, their percentage reached 3.0% of the total marriages.

With regard to age groups, the percentage of couples in the age group (25-29) years increases, reaching 39.3%, then in the age group (30-34) years, there is a percentage of 20.2, followed by the age group (20-24) years, with a percentage of 15.9% of the total nmarriages.

The percentage of wives in the age group (20-24) years increases, reaching 31.7%, then those in the age group (25-29) years, at 30.9%, followed by the age group (30-34) years, at 12.5% of the total marriages.

Certification cases decreased from 1,299 cases in 2021 to 1,177 cases in 2022, or 122 cases, or 9.4%. The highest number of friendship cases for husbands and wives was in 2022, when the husband is Kuwaiti and the wife is non-Kuwaiti, at a rate of 63.7%.

Regarding divorce cases, the total number of divorce cases increased from 8,041 cases in 2021 to 8,307 cases in 2022, by 266 cases, or a rate of 3.3%. The total number of divorces that took place in the same year of marriage decreased from 948 cases in 2021 to 740 cases in 2022, by 208 cases, or by 21.9%.

The percentage of divorce cases when both spouses are of non-Kuwaiti nationality is 16.8% of the total divorce cases. The percentage of divorce cases when the husband is Kuwaiti and the wife is non-Kuwaiti is 13.0% of the total divorce cases. The percentage of divorce cases when the husband is non-Kuwaiti and the wife is Kuwaiti is 6.2% of the total divorce cases.