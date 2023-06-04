The Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Mutlaq Al-Otaibi said the ministry is in the process of issuing a decision to purchase renewable energy from others within the next few days for all sectors of the state, with the exception of \government and industrial sectors which will be considered later.

Al-Otaibi told Al-Qabas daily, that the ministry is striving to accelerate the pace of work, which is part of the national plan, to produce at least 15% of the electrical grid consumption from renewable energy sources by 2030, based on the directives of the political leadership.

He pointed out that the Ministry has completed conducting surveys from the technical, financial, environmental point of view and is looking at the experiences of neighboring countries in the process of purchasing renewable energy to reduce wasteful consumption patterns, in order to reach optimal consumption and reduce pollution associated with the electricity production process from power stations whose operation depends on fossil fuels.

Al-Otaibi indicated that this regulatory framework would encourage citizens and small investors to establish companies working in the field of installing photovoltaic energy systems and related equipment.

He added that while the ministry seeks to implement its projects, specifically the Shagaya project, which is expected to produce 4,400 megawatts, it is studying several proposals to implement more renewable energy projects.

He pointed out that among the proposals under study during the current period is the establishment of renewable energy projects on the Failaka and Bubiyan islands, in line with the vision of the Council of Ministers to develop the islands to diversify sources of income.

He pointed out that the framework includes the steps for requesting the installation of photovoltaic energy systems on the roofs of government facilities and the consequent terms and conditions for the customer, with an explanation of all the target groups based on Amiri Decree No. 57 of 2022.

With regard to the Shagaya project, Al-Otaibi pointed out that the joint committee between the ministry and the Partnership Projects Authority is approaching to raise its recommendation regarding the project, which is expected to have a production capacity of 4,400 megawatts, in preparation for floating the tender, which will be implemented in 4 stages.

Al-Otaibi indicated the ministry has obtained the approval of the Civil Service Commission to establish a department to manage renewable energy projects within the organizational structure of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.