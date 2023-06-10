The Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani, has issued a decision to stop scholarships for medical specializations in Egypt and Jordan starting from the next academic year 2023-2024..

This decision came within the framework of the Ministry of Higher Education’s efforts to control the quality of education, to ensure the validity and safety of academic certificates, and to promote quality education.

The decision included “stopping the change of medical specialization in universities for students enrolled in Jordan and Egypt before the decision was issued, and it also included stopping the transfer of scholarships to Egypt and Jordan.”

Informed sources reported that this step came after multiple visits by specialized delegations to medical universities in Egypt and Jordan during the past months, and the reports of these delegations were based on extensive studies to measure the quality of education outside Kuwait according to what was disclosed during a meeting at the end of last May.

The sources noted the approval of the Board of Directors of the National Agency for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance on June 4, 2023, and the recommendation of the Committee for Setting Standards and Determining Higher Education Institutions in Medical Specialties outside the country.

The sources confirmed that the decision came based on the approval of the Board of Directors of the National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance on June 4, 2023 within the framework of the Ministry of Higher Education’s endeavor to control the quality of education and in continuation of the ministry’s efforts to ensure the authenticity of academic certificates and quality education, and after a series of decisions taken by the ministry during the past years, in this context.

In a historical sequence of what the ministry issued in this regard in October 2018, the then Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr. Hamed Al-Azmi, had issued a decision to reduce the number of accredited Egyptian universities from about 30 to only 7, after recommendations of accreditation delegations and the accreditation was limited to the Cairo University, the Alexandria University, the Ain Shams University, the Mansoura University, the Assiut University, the Al-Azhar University and the American University of Cairo.

On a related level, informed sources revealed told Al-Qabas that the decision of the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani to stop scholarships for medical specialties in Egypt and Jordan excludes those who wish to study these specializations at their own expense.

The sources indicated that the decision did not withdraw accreditation from the four medical specialties in the two countries, “human medicine, dentistry, doctor of pharmacy and pharmacy.”