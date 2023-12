The Criminal Court announced a death sentence for the perpetrators involved in the murder of Kuwaiti citizen Mubarak Al-Rashidi. The court ruling involved the first accused, a Kuwaiti national who is currently detained, and the second accused, an Egyptian who was sentenced in absentia, reported Al-Rai Daily.

