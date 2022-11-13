A 29-year-old Texas woman has been sentenced to death for murdering a pregnant woman two years ago in order to steal her unborn child.

The convict, Taylor Parker, was found guilty in Texas after a trial that began in September and lasted weeks, according to court documents, reports a local Arabic daily.

Taylor Parker had misled her lover and relatives for months that she was pregnant, and has been showing off her fake pregnancy in social media posts, even buying a swollen silicone belly. However, in fact, she was unable to bear children because of the removal of her uterus.

On October 9, 2020, Parker Reagan Simmons visited Hancock, a 21-year-old woman who was in her final months of pregnancy, and stabbed her more than 100 times before opening her stomach to take the fetus, then leaving the house where the three-year-old daughter of the victim slept in one of the rooms.

Parker was arrested while driving her car with the fetus on her knees about 15 kilometers from the scene of the crime, and confirmed that she had given birth to a newborn.

The infant who was admitted to the hospital could not survive.