German police found a 74-year-old man dead on a road in the state of Saxony-Anhalt in the center of the country.

A police spokesman in the city of Halle said that, according to previous findings, the elderly man’s car got stuck in the snow near Alerstedt, one of the districts of Kaiserpfalz, which prompted him to get out, and there were signs that he tried to free the car. But what happened after that is not clear, reports a local Arabic daily.

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the man’s death. Police said there were no indications that other people were involved in the incident.