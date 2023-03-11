A 50-year-old African woman died in New York, in a rare case, due to the presence of a fossilized fetus in her stomach for 9 years.

According to Sky News Arabia, the woman visited doctors in New York, complaining of stomach cramps, indigestion, and a gurgling sound after eating, reports Al-Rai daily.

The examinations revealed the presence of a fossilized fetus in her stomach, which put pressure on her intestines for a long time and prevented her from absorbing food well, which led to her death as a result of severe nutritional deficiency.

The rare phenomenon, which has been recorded only about 300 times, occurs when the fetus that grows outside the uterus dies during pregnancy and is not expelled from the body.

The woman died 14 months after her arrival in the United States, and doctors said she died as a result of severe malnutrition.

Wassim Sous, an internal medicine expert at the State University of New York Medical School, said that the patient refused medical intervention for fear of surgery, and she died of acute malnutrition after repeated bowel obstruction.