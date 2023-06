The driver of a four-wheel drive vehicle died on the Jahra Highway after his vehicle collided with a tree on the side of the road this morning.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) stated after the department received information on the mishap; firemen from the Tahrir Center rushed to the site and discovered the man had died on the spot upon impact, reports Al-Rai daily.

The corpse has been handed over to Forensics.