A statement published by the press service stated that the death mask of Nikolai Gogol, made of gypsum, created by the Russian sculptor Nikolai Ramzanov in 1852, has artistic and literary value at the museum level, and the price of this death mask of the Russian writer was set at 250,000 rubles, reports Al-Rai daily.