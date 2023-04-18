The Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Tajikistan H E Zubaydullo Zubaydova held a Ramadan Ghabka on 12 April at the St Regis Hotel.

More than 100 ambassadors attended the gathering which was held in the spirit of Ramadan and brought together diplomats to experience the camaraderie and friendship between them.

Assistant minister of foreign Affairs H E Samih Johar Hayat attended the reception and joined in the celebrations with the diplomats.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Zubaydova hailed Kuwait’s pivotal role in the region and praised the facilities provided by the ministry of foreign affairs to all the diplomats in Kuwait.

He made special mention of the minister of foreign affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Abdulla and Ambassador Mansour Al Otaibi for their special care and continued cooperation to all diplomats serving in the country.

Kuwait has made its mark as the humanitarian leader in the world and their diplomacy has been well recognized and respected, he pointed out. The Ramadan gathering of all diplomats reinforces the strong ties and bonds Kuwait shares with all countries and brings together people of different faiths to come and experience together the Kuwaiti customs during the Holy month or Ramadan.

The gathering was also an opportunity for diplomats to thank the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah and the Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah and the Kuwaiti people for their warm hospitality and care given to the various diplomatic mission in carrying out their duty.

Kuwait has a very vibrant and active diplomatic circle that reinforces the importance Kuwait pays to its relations with all nations around the world. More than 100 mission and international organisations operate from Kuwait making it the hub of diplomatic activity in the region.