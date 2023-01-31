The Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior received a report about a swollen body found next to an electricity tower in Kabd on Tuesday morning. According to Al Rai newspaper, a security source revealed that the body belonged to an expatriate, based on preliminary examination, and the victim may have been injured by an electric shock from the electric wires hanging from the tower.

The Kabd police station called the medical emergencies and forensic evidence teams to verify the identity of the deceased, as well as the causes of death.