Security informants told Al Rai that the burnt body of the woman found in Salmi has been identified. The forensics evidence department was able to obtain the victim’s fingerprints, and confirmed that her nationality is from the Philippines. The source added that the victim is a household worker who has an absconding case. The sponsor of the victim has been informed, while the investigations on the incident are ongoing.





